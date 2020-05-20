Thomas Lloyd Hauri
Thomas Lloyd Hauri, 76, of Albright Shores, Beaverton, died unexpectedly Tuesday early morning, May 19, 2020. He was born April 17, 1944 in Midland, son of the late Lloyd Hauri and Muriel (Doran) Hauri of Midland. Tom attended Midland schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1963. He worked for his father and mother at Shorty's Wrecker Service until 1980 then bought Siebert's Grocery. He later renamed it to Tom's Market where he worked for 35 years until selling it in January 2015. Tom worked hard to provide for his family. He was a loving, caring, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom loved to cook, go deer hunting, moose hunting in Canada, go on raft trips in Utah and take road trips with his wife Rosemary. He could often be found telling stories of his growing up to his family around the campfire at his hunting camp in Falmouth. Tom enjoyed spending time at deer camp; he loved experiencing nature and the peacefulness it provided.
He married his wife of over 55 years, Rosemary (Hahn) Hauri in 1965. Together they had three children: daughter, Rose (Robert) McInnis of Reed City; sons, Thomas H. Hauri and Joseph (Jessica) Hauri, all of Beaverton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Muriel (Steve) Yascolt of Midland.
A graveside will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 20, 2020.