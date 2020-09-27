Thomas Pnacek III
Thomas Charles Pnacek III, 15, of Harrison passed away suddenly at his home on Sept. 18.
Thomas was born Jan. 14, 2005, in Midland, the son of Thomas Charles Pnacek II and Brittany Star McCain. Thomas had resided in Harrison since he was born. He attended
Harrison Community Schools, Harrison.
Thomas loved watching Adam-12 on television and his wish was to become a police officer one day. During his recent illness, Thomas became interested in becoming a nurse. On his last stay at U of M, he became part of the U of M team as Nurse Thomas Pnacek. He was very good at telling the nurses how to do their job.
Thomas loved to go fishing, especially with
his Grandpa Tom, who taught him how to outfish him with RAPELAS S. Thomas loved music, eating pizza, and playing video games with his brother, Micheal. Thomas was always calling family members just to check in on them. He also enjoyed bowling, camping, shooting guns, hunting, kayaking, swimming and going to work with his mom. Thomas enjoyed going to school, and was spoiled by the lunch ladies, they always took good care of him, making sure all of his
favorite treats were available. He was considered a social butterfly at school and made sure everyone followed the rules.
Surviving Thomas is his mom, Brittany (Joseph) Ware, of Harrison; his father, Thomas (Myndi) Charles Pnacek II, of Beaverton; half-brother Michael Ware, of Harrison; half-
sister Brooklyn Pnacek of Midland; three step-brothers: Gabriel, Tryston and Izyk; maternal grandparents Ted and Tanya Pieprzyk; of Harrison; paternal grandparents, Thomas Pnacek I, of Clare and Jackie Pnacek of Auburn; two aunts: Stacey and Gavin, of Gladwin, and Amanda and Will of Morenci, Michigan; two uncles: Ron McCain of Ionia and Brian McCain of Harrison; and five cousins: Ava Stinson, Jaxon McCain, Addison McCain, Amelia Harsh and Lily Harsh.
Thomas was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, William Kellogg.
Funeral services honoring Thomas will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Hope Baptist Church, 3315 E. Townline Lake Road in Harrison, with Pastor Allan LaVigne officiating. A time of gathering will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Thomas may be placed at Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. To share an online memory or condolence with Thomas's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements for Mr. Pnacek are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home (989) 539-7810.