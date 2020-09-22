1/1
Thomas Pritchard
1950 - 2020
Thomas Pritchard
Thomas "Tom" Alynn Pritchard, 70, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by family, after battling Parkinson's/dementia. He was born in Midland, Jan. 22, 1950 and lived his entire life there. He attended Parkdale Elementary, Northeast Middle School, graduated from Midland High School in 1968 and later attended Delta College. He married Karen LaVier on Aug. 4, 1969. Tom worked at Dow Corning Corp for 32 years, retiring in 2003. Shortly after retirement, Tom fought and triumphed over a diagnosis with melanoma skin cancer. He enjoyed politics and engaged with his community often, serving as the Homer Township water commissioner, helping bring Midland city water to the township, in the 1990s. Tom enjoyed his later years by tinkering in his pole barn and building beautiful works of art from wood. He had a passion for construction and attended college to pursue a construction management degree. He built several homes during his lifetime, always a perfectionist you could count on a quality item if it was built by Tom. He recently celebrated his 50-year wedding anniversary with his family during a wonderful trip to South Carolina.
Tom was the oldest of four children born to Calvin Pritchard and Mona (Thomas). He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Pritchard and Mike Mikos; his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Lori (Neumann); his grandchildren, Ava Pritchard, Giselle Mikos and Porter Pritchard; his nephew, Jason Suhr; and his niece, Lindsey (Hejl). Tom is also survived by his sisters, Sue (Suhr) and Jean (Cartmill); and his brother, Jon Pritchard.
Cremation has already taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home Midland.
The family would like to thank Meridian Acres for their exemplary care. Anyone wishing to express sympathy consider donations to Rock Steady Boxing Mid Michigan, where Tom "The Bomb" exercised with his Parkie Friends.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
