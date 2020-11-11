1/1
Tim Lamparski
Tim Lamparski
Tim C. Lamparski, 35, of Midland, died November 8, 2020 at his home. He was born December 27, 1984 in Midland to his beloved parents Lester and Linda (Koslofski) Lamparski. Tim graduated from Dow High School in 2003 and went on to continue his education at Delta College. Tim was employed by Sodexo at the Riverside Senior Apartments for the past fourteen years. Tim loved his life. He was a passionate sports fan of all Michigan teams especially the Red Wings and Loons. For years he was called the number one Loon fan and loved the "Funky Feather." Tim was an avid bowler at Northern Lanes and took pride in all the times he would have high scores. Although Tim was a person with Autism, He Led a very independent and fulfilling life.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lester and Linda; fiancée, Morgan Kozuch; aunts, Rosann (Jim) Hampton, Sandy Zak and Linnea Shulman; cousins, Robert, Cheryl, Amanda, Michael, Justin, Evan, and Zack. He is also survived by his extended family, Gail Bosco and William and Fritzi Kozuch.
A Celebration of Tim's life is being planned for a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Reece Endeavor of Midland, PO Box 2212 Midland 48641. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Sad to hear this. I went to school with Tim from 2nd-12th grade. He had all sorts of fun nick names for me, such as "meteorologist Mark Torregrossa" and 'Mark, shark, bark". He was our number one fan for all Dow High sports and didn't miss a game. Thoughts and prayers to the family!
Mark McShannock
Classmate
