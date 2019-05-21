Timothy B. Horden, 55, of Rosebush, formerly of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw. The son of the late Bernard P. and Marguerite H. (Willsie) Horden was born in Midland, Jan. 20, 1964, where he was raised, educated and a 1982 graduate of Midland High School. Tim was employed with The Dow Chemical Co. for 18 years, and then worked at Dow Corning Corp for the last 12 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, but most of all being outdoors.
Surviving are his brothers, Steven (Monica) Horden of Sanford, Patrick (Cindy) Horden of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; niece, Micaela Horden; fiance, Valerie Nicholas and her daughter Kari; and his many friends and coworkers at Dow East.
Funeral services for Tim will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Sandra Spyker officiating. Interment will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to Michigan Gift of Life of which Tim was able to help many other people. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com