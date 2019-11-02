Tim was born and raised in Flint, married his high school sweetheart, Mary Martha Hughes in 1967, earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the University of Michigan
and joined the Analytical Laboratories of Dow in Midland in 1969.
Tim and Mary have a daughter, Amy Bush Stevens; and a son, Peter Hughes Stevens. Tim has a granddaughter, Ella Bush Stevens; and a grandson, Seth Hughes Stevens. Tim authored 22 scientific publications in his career with Dow, including the first scientific paper on ion chromatography by Hamish Small, Timothy Stevens and William Bauman in 1975, which is one of the most cited scientific publications in the field of analytical chemistry. In 1975, Dow sent Tim to Palo Alto, Calif. to transfer ion chromatography technology to Dow licensee Dionex Corporation. In 1988, Dow sent Tim to Chase Law School where he earned his juris doctor degree. He worked as a patent attorney in the Dow patent department until his retirement in 2000. Tim maintained a private patent law practice with clients throughout the United States until his death. He was a long-time member of the Midland County Sportsman's Club and the Midland Metaphysical Society. Tim was a patient and dedicated husband and father, whose love, intelligence and work ethic were a constant inspiration for his family and friends. Tim will be dearly missed by those who survive him.
Memorial services will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., with his son-in-law, Father Karl Stevens officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 p.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the .