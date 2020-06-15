Tom Bradford
Mr. Tom Miles Bradford, Major, U.S. Army National Guard, retired
The family of Mr. Tom Miles Bradford, of Midland, is sad to announce his passing on June 12, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He was born in Nueva Gerona, Cuba, on Dec. 30, 1928 to Claude and Elizabeth Isabel (McPherson) Bradford, the younger of two sons.
He leaves behind his beautiful wife and best friend, Carolyn "Sue"(Lueck), of 42 years. He also leaves behind his large and loving family, sons, Stephen Miles Bradford of Los Angeles, Calif., James Martin (Linda) Bradford, of Moncure, N.C., Tom Mathew Bradford of Virginia; and daughters, LouAn Marie (Aaron) Gray of Loveland Colo., Carolyn Lee "Pebbles" (Dave) Robb of Melbourne, Fla. and Susanne Michelle Bradford (Dave Martin) of Daniel Island, S.C. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; and his first wife, Joanne Lavonne (Ritchey).
Tom's parents moved the family to Western Michigan at age 2. He attended local Ravenna schools and then high school at Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass. He then attended Michigan State University and graduated in 1951 with his Bachelor of Science. He served in the U.S. Army, active duty from 1951 to 1953, and as a reservist in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1972. He retired with the rank of major in 1972.
He worked for the Michigan Secretary of State's Department from 1953 to 1985 in several roles, with his longest and last role as that of an elections official. During this time, he traveled throughout much of Michigan and "took the scenic route" whenever possible.
After retirement, Tom and Sue travelled throughout the states visiting family and friends. They spent many weeks each year on camping trips in their RV with numerous fun-loving and adventurous friends. They travelled from coast to coast, including Alaska and Hawaii. One of their favorite trips was a cruise through the Panama Canal.
In addition to travelling and camping, Tom enjoyed hunting trips with friends, decoy carving, golfing and many other hobbies over the years.
Anyone who knew him will surely miss his kind, humble, dignified manner, as well as his sense of humor that was accompanied by a twinkle in his eye.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Residential Hospice or the charity of your choice. A small private ceremony will be held with plans for a celebration of life at a later date.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bradford family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com
Mr. Tom Miles Bradford, Major, U.S. Army National Guard, retired
The family of Mr. Tom Miles Bradford, of Midland, is sad to announce his passing on June 12, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He was born in Nueva Gerona, Cuba, on Dec. 30, 1928 to Claude and Elizabeth Isabel (McPherson) Bradford, the younger of two sons.
He leaves behind his beautiful wife and best friend, Carolyn "Sue"(Lueck), of 42 years. He also leaves behind his large and loving family, sons, Stephen Miles Bradford of Los Angeles, Calif., James Martin (Linda) Bradford, of Moncure, N.C., Tom Mathew Bradford of Virginia; and daughters, LouAn Marie (Aaron) Gray of Loveland Colo., Carolyn Lee "Pebbles" (Dave) Robb of Melbourne, Fla. and Susanne Michelle Bradford (Dave Martin) of Daniel Island, S.C. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; and his first wife, Joanne Lavonne (Ritchey).
Tom's parents moved the family to Western Michigan at age 2. He attended local Ravenna schools and then high school at Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass. He then attended Michigan State University and graduated in 1951 with his Bachelor of Science. He served in the U.S. Army, active duty from 1951 to 1953, and as a reservist in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1972. He retired with the rank of major in 1972.
He worked for the Michigan Secretary of State's Department from 1953 to 1985 in several roles, with his longest and last role as that of an elections official. During this time, he traveled throughout much of Michigan and "took the scenic route" whenever possible.
After retirement, Tom and Sue travelled throughout the states visiting family and friends. They spent many weeks each year on camping trips in their RV with numerous fun-loving and adventurous friends. They travelled from coast to coast, including Alaska and Hawaii. One of their favorite trips was a cruise through the Panama Canal.
In addition to travelling and camping, Tom enjoyed hunting trips with friends, decoy carving, golfing and many other hobbies over the years.
Anyone who knew him will surely miss his kind, humble, dignified manner, as well as his sense of humor that was accompanied by a twinkle in his eye.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Residential Hospice or the charity of your choice. A small private ceremony will be held with plans for a celebration of life at a later date.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bradford family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 15, 2020.