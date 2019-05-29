Tom Lee Metcalf died peacefully at home surrounded by family Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born April 30, 1930, Tom was a lifelong resident of Midland.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Linda (Harry) Guenther, Laura (Joe) Yatch and Loren Metcalf. Surviving grandchildren are Stephanie (Bill) Nietzke, Marissa Scherf, Joshua (Carrie) Yatch and Rachelle (Mazin) Adam; two sisters, Ruth Mitchell and Ann Votaw survive him. Grandson Derek Guenther preceded him in death. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church on June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow immediately in Mayton Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in his memory to Midland City Council on Aging-Senior Services or Midland Community Center.