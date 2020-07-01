Toy Marie Breault
Toy Marie Breault, 95, of Midland, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Barton Woods Assisted Living in Freeland. The daughter of the late Ray and Teresa (Wonderly) Edgar was born March 18, 1925 in Gladwin. On April 27, 1942, Toy married Harold C. Breault in Gladwin. He passed away in 2003 after 61 years of marriage. Toy was Rosie the Riveter during the war efforts and then went on to be a secretary at Bullock Creek Schools. She loved going up north to her cabin in Gladwin and was a great swimmer.
Many will remember Toy for her knitting and sewing skills. She had a feisty personality and loved her family dearly.
Surviving is her children, Janet (Robert) Miller of Merril, Charlotte (Richard) Durfee of Midland, Judy (Steve) Lange of Midland, John (Marla) Breault of Cape Coral, Fla., Nancy (Mike) Squanda of Freeland, Susan Tucker of Cadillac; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Teresa (Frank) Allbee.
In addition to her parents and husband, Toy was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Mark, Roger, Harley, Bernard, John Edgar; and sisters, Madonna Gorrell, Bernadine Loar, and Mary Cass.
The family would like to thank both Barton Woods and Southern Care Hospice for the loving care they provided.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Fr. Andy Booms will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be offered to Barton Woods Assisted Living, Southern Care Hospice, or St. Brigid Catholic Church. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com