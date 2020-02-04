Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





An accomplished student, Tracey graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1977, Seton Hill University in 1981, The University of Pittsburgh Dental School in 1985, and completed an emergency room dental residency at Montefiore Hospital in 1986.



Tracey married her college sweetheart and together they journeyed to Midland in 1986 to start their together life.



Tracey is survived by her husband, Joseph G. (Gary) Sepesy; their three children, David of Midland, Alex (Nikki) of Hoboken, N.J., Maggie (Daniel) of Omaha, Neb., and their loyal family pets, Fred the dog and Buster the cat. Tracey is survived by her loving sisters, Lori Beth Ondecko of Wickliffe, Ohio and Jodi Marie (Daniel) Yurkovich of Avon, Ohio. Tracey is also survived by her niece, Jessica Yurkovich; her nephew, Ben Yurkovich; her father-in-law, Joseph R. Sepesy; and sister-in-law, Dr. Lisa M. Sepesy.



Tracey was preceded in death by her proud parents, Donna M. (Haddow) and Joseph F. Ondecko; her little sister, Anita Jo Ondecko; dear grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her mother-in-law, Marilyn H. Sepesy.



Tracey loved life. She loved her family, she loved her dental patients as her family, she loved her friends - especially her dear college girlfriends who will forever be "The Clique," she loved her Wixom Lake family, and she loved God. Tracey was a quiet powerhouse of energy - always a giver. She will be forever missed.



The funeral Liturgy for Tracey will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St. in Midland, with celebrant the Rev. James Wm. Bessert. Tracey's family will receive friends at Ware-



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the Helping Hands Dental Clinic, 1509 Washington St., Suite D, Midland, MI 48640. 989-837-3672.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following very special organizations: MidMichigan Health, MidMichigan Health Hospice, Bayside Home Care, The Cleveland Clinic, and Meals-on-Wheels/Senior Services Midland County.



As we say goodbye, may we always remember Tracey by these lyrics from the song "We Are Called:"



We are called to act with justice.



We are called to love tenderly.



We are called to serve one another, to walk humbly with God. Dr. Tracey Ann Sepesy, 61, of Midland, was welcomed into God's loving arms on Feb. 2, 2020 after a courageous six-year battle with frontotemporal degeneration and primary progressive aphasia. Tracey was born Oct. 18, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio to Donna M. (Haddow) and Joseph F. Ondecko. Tracey was the oldest of the four Ondecko sisters.An accomplished student, Tracey graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1977, Seton Hill University in 1981, The University of Pittsburgh Dental School in 1985, and completed an emergency room dental residency at Montefiore Hospital in 1986.Tracey married her college sweetheart and together they journeyed to Midland in 1986 to start their together life.Tracey is survived by her husband, Joseph G. (Gary) Sepesy; their three children, David of Midland, Alex (Nikki) of Hoboken, N.J., Maggie (Daniel) of Omaha, Neb., and their loyal family pets, Fred the dog and Buster the cat. Tracey is survived by her loving sisters, Lori Beth Ondecko of Wickliffe, Ohio and Jodi Marie (Daniel) Yurkovich of Avon, Ohio. Tracey is also survived by her niece, Jessica Yurkovich; her nephew, Ben Yurkovich; her father-in-law, Joseph R. Sepesy; and sister-in-law, Dr. Lisa M. Sepesy.Tracey was preceded in death by her proud parents, Donna M. (Haddow) and Joseph F. Ondecko; her little sister, Anita Jo Ondecko; dear grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her mother-in-law, Marilyn H. Sepesy.Tracey loved life. She loved her family, she loved her dental patients as her family, she loved her friends - especially her dear college girlfriends who will forever be "The Clique," she loved her Wixom Lake family, and she loved God. Tracey was a quiet powerhouse of energy - always a giver. She will be forever missed.The funeral Liturgy for Tracey will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St. in Midland, with celebrant the Rev. James Wm. Bessert. Tracey's family will receive friends at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. The committal service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at St. Vincent Mausoleum in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the Helping Hands Dental Clinic, 1509 Washington St., Suite D, Midland, MI 48640. 989-837-3672.The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following very special organizations: MidMichigan Health, MidMichigan Health Hospice, Bayside Home Care, The Cleveland Clinic, and Meals-on-Wheels/Senior Services Midland County.As we say goodbye, may we always remember Tracey by these lyrics from the song "We Are Called:"We are called to act with justice.We are called to love tenderly.We are called to serve one another, to walk humbly with God.

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close