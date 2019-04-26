Travis Howard Stickley (1979 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Howard Stickley.
Service Information
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-839-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Travis Howard Stickley, 40, of Midland, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The son of Douglas Stickley and Deborah (Reeves) Stickley was born April 19, 1979 in Midland where he was raised and educated. Travis had worked as a commercial painter for several years.

He loved spending time with his daughter and his family, being outdoors, camping and bicycle riding. Family meant the world to him. He had the biggest heart and loved everybody!

Travis is survived by daughter, Hayley; his father, Douglas Stickley; mother, Deborah Stickley; sister, Tamara (Dave) Stickley Cronk; "brother," Brandon Garcia; the best uncle to niece, Ariana Stickley and nephew, Jacob Cronk; girlfriend, Shelly Blevins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Reception to follow after service at The American Legion, Midland. Donations in memory of Travis may be offered to the Hayley Stickley Trust Fund. Personal messages of support may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.