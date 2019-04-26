Travis Howard Stickley, 40, of Midland, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The son of Douglas Stickley and Deborah (Reeves) Stickley was born April 19, 1979 in Midland where he was raised and educated. Travis had worked as a commercial painter for several years.
He loved spending time with his daughter and his family, being outdoors, camping and bicycle riding. Family meant the world to him. He had the biggest heart and loved everybody!
Travis is survived by daughter, Hayley; his father, Douglas Stickley; mother, Deborah Stickley; sister, Tamara (Dave) Stickley Cronk; "brother," Brandon Garcia; the best uncle to niece, Ariana Stickley and nephew, Jacob Cronk; girlfriend, Shelly Blevins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Reception to follow after service at The American Legion, Midland. Donations in memory of Travis may be offered to the Hayley Stickley Trust Fund. Personal messages of support may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com