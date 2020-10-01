Troy Lynn Baker
Troy Baker, 41, of Lake Geneva, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 26, 2020. He was born to Troy Lynn Baker to Sam and Kay Baker in Midland, June 29, 1979. Troy was a member of the graduating class of 1998 from H.H. Dow High School.
Troy loved to fly and learned to fly at an early age with lessons purchased by his dad. Troy went on to become a commercial pilot for American Airlines. A kid at heart, Troy loved to visit Disneyland and looked forward to the day he could take Adelynn there. He enjoyed the holidays and hosting parties where the house was filled with joy, laughter and delicious food. He will be missed by all including his dachshunds Patty and Rocco and always held a special place in his heart for Amelia who he will be reunited with in heaven.
Troy dreamed of becoming a father and on Oct. 31, 2018 welcomed a little girl, Adelynn Baker. Troy was thoughtful and gracious to all that knew him. He had a big heart, silly sense of humor, an infectious smile and will be remembered for all the fun times. He was a truly wonderful kind soul.
Troy is survived by his partner, Sam; and his daughter, Adelynn; his mother, Kay Baker; sisters, Tammy Kerr of Midland and Kendra (Jim) Schaedig of Tequesta, Fla.; nephew, Ryan Kerr; uncle, Lloyd (Julie) Dopp. Troy was preceded in death by his father, Sam; and sister, Vickie Berry.
Services for Troy will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Roger Spann as officiant. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a fund for Adelynn has been set up in Troy's memory.
to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com