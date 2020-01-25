Tyler James Anlas, 27, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Fernandina Beach, Fla., Jan. 18, 2020.



He was the first born and beloved son of Rebecca and Thomas Anlas. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Midland and was a follower of Jesus Christ.



Tyler was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hours of fishing weekly since childhood His favorite spot was down by the Tridge but also at the home of his special fishing friend, Rob Eggers. He always had at least four fishing rods going at once to increase his odds.



Tyler loved animals and would often bring home stray wildlife to care for, especially if they were injured. He had a variety of oddball pets over the years, including a piranha fish which took a big bite out of his finger, exotic frogs, birds and an iguana.



He had a great sense of humor and loved playing pranks on his family.



His physical health was important and he worked out religiously.



Tyler graduated Bullock Creek High School in 2010 and attended Washtinaw Community College in Ann Arbor.



Tyler was greatly loved and will be horribly missed by his surviving family members: parents, Rebecca Sommerville (Rich), Tom Anlas; siblings, Cassidy Jo and Justin Thomas Anlas; grandparents, Carole and Don Dodge, Lucille Anlas and Harry and Kathy Hopkins. Also surviving him are many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his Poppy, Carl James Anlas.



No visitation is scheduled. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Midland. Please join us in celebration of Tyler's life with a luncheon to follow.