Tyler Robert Wirth, 14 of Midland, died July 18, 2019 after a long battle with brain and spinal cord cancer which was diagnosed Sept. 2018. Tyler was born in Midland on Feb. 17, 2005 and moved to Jackson in 2007. He returned to Midland in 2013 where he attended Adams Elementary and Northeast Middle School. Tyler loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. Tyler also played baseball and football, and most recently took up coin collecting. He had an amazing ability to make friends with and talk to almost anybody. It made no difference if you were 10 or 100, he could easily find some way to approach you and put a smile on your face. Tyler loved spending time with his friends playing XBox, talking on the phone or just "hanging out".



Tyler was especially close to his older brother Brady. There was nothing Tyler loved more than being with his brother, and over the past year they had become almost inseparable. Brady was Tyler's greatest advocate and always made sure Tyler had what he needed or wanted; and that all of Tyler's nurses and doctors were taking care of him up to his standards. Brady and Tyler have a bond that can never be broken.



Tyler had three very special pets: Smokey (cat), Matilda (beagle), and Ruger (German Shepherd). Even though Tyler was unable to walk, Ruger would spend hours bringing Tyler his ball so that they could play fetch together.



He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jennifer Sue (Buhl) Wirth, and his brother Brady Michael Wirth, all of Midland; grandparents, Robert (Kathy) Buhl of Mayville and Kevin (Sue) Wirth of Auburn; aunts and uncles, James Brown and Kandi Brown of Mayville; Barry Bromley and Jodi Bromley of Midland and Steve Boyce and Marcie Boyce of Monroe; and by cousins, Jacob Bromley, Chancey Boyce, Julia Boyce, Branden Brown, Hunter Brown, Jace Brown, Robert Brown and Easton Brown.



Funeral services for Tyler will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from the Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Interment will take place in New Calvary Cemetery. Tyler's family will receive friends at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider DIPG/DMG at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital.