Velma J. Koch (1943 - 2020)
  "Dear Family, Just saw the notice of my dearest childhood..."
    Cheryle Workman
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Velma J. Koch passed away Jan. 17, 2020 surrounded by those that loved and adored her most as she peacefully slipped away from their loving arms and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children, Clint (Cindy) Aspin, and Vicky (William) Chapman. There will be a private burial and celebration of Vel's life at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Midland Public Schools to honor her great grandchildren that she loved so much. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors and a complete obituary can be found at wswfh.com.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
