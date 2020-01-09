On Jan. 6, 2020, Verda Estella Rider of Midland, daughter of the late Arthur and Grace (Malcolm) Stephenson, was called home to be with the Lord just shy of her 106th birthday.
Verda was born in Homer Township on Feb. 24, 1914, and lived her entire life in Midland. She married her beloved Ralph on Sept. 1, 1934. Together, through 53 years of marriage, they raised a daughter, Constance "Connie," and a son, Chris, who, in turn, had two and three children respectively.Verda was a lifelong believer and member of the Frist Baptist Church of Midland, and most of her life she was involved with Circle 6, including a period serving as secretary. She enjoyed sewing (and made much of her children's clothing in their early lives), tatting, crocheting and needlepoint. But her first love was her husband, Ralph, and together they loved to square dance – with their club, the Grand Squares, they danced around the country and Canada, including one performance in Midland for President Gerald R. Ford. They also enjoyed golfing together.Verda was preceded in death by Ralph (1987), two sisters, Helen and Lillian, a brother, Malcolm, her two children and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by five grandchildren, Hillary, Christie and Thaddeus of Arizona, Misty of Arizona and Tad of Colorado; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Verda will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Lara Escoffre officiating. Verda's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the First Baptist Church.