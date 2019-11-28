Verna Fae Gould, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 23, in Lansing.
She was born Feb. 26, 1933 in Lima, Ohio to Verne and Olga (Tomlinson) Hook. After raising their family in Breckenridge, Verna and her husband Gordon Gould moved to Sanford to be closer to family. An avid reader, Verna was an outstanding seamstress that could make, mend, or alter anything. She loved playing cards and games, and she was very involved in Sanford United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Gould; her daughter, Janet Taylor; her grandchildren, Jane Taylor and Gordon Taylor; and her parents and siblings.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Steven (Cynthia) Gould; her granddaughter, Collen (William) Keiper; and her great-granddaughter-on-the-way.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Sanford United Methodist Church, 2560 North West River Road, Sanford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and a luncheon will follow the memorial service at church.
In honor of Verna, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer
Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Texas 75244, or to the Sanford United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grdewitt.com