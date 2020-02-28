Verna Fern Thomas
Verna Fern Thomas, 94, of Midland, passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at Brittany Manor. She was born Oct. 12, 1925 to the late Verl and Hazel (Jones) Moore.
Verna was a bus driver for the Bullock Creek Public Schools. She was a past member of First United Methodist Church. Verna enjoyed bowling and earned the title of Bowler of the Year. She was a member of, and worked for, the Midland Women's Bowling Association.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Renay (Andy) Skalnican; son, James (Kelly) Thomas; grandchildren, Andrea (Bill) West, Dr. Casey (Camille) Thomas, Brady (Carrie) Thomas, Stephan (Jamie) Skalnican; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Dale Moore, Larry Moore, Ron Moore and Ivan Moore.
Verna was preceded in deat by her brother, Art Moore; and sister, Shirley Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Don Duford officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Residential Hospice.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020