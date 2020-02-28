Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Fern Thomas. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Verna Fern Thomas

Verna Fern Thomas, 94, of Midland, passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at Brittany Manor. She was born Oct. 12, 1925 to the late Verl and Hazel (Jones) Moore.

Verna was a bus driver for the Bullock Creek Public Schools. She was a past member of First United Methodist Church. Verna enjoyed bowling and earned the title of Bowler of the Year. She was a member of, and worked for, the Midland Women's Bowling Association.

Verna is survived by her daughter, Renay (Andy) Skalnican; son, James (Kelly) Thomas; grandchildren, Andrea (Bill) West, Dr. Casey (Camille) Thomas, Brady (Carrie) Thomas, Stephan (Jamie) Skalnican; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Dale Moore, Larry Moore, Ron Moore and Ivan Moore.

Verna was preceded in deat by her brother, Art Moore; and sister, Shirley Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Don Duford officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Residential Hospice.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thomas family; to share a special memory please visit





