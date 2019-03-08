Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She is survived by her husband, Larry Durfee of Sanford; sons, Loren (Pamela) Durfee, Gary (Judy) Durfee, Craig (Beth) Durfee all of Midland; daughter, Jill Durfee Johnson also of Midland; grandchildren, Kendra (Ben) Coston of Grand Rapids, Amber (Jonathan) Larson of Port Huron, Mark Durfee of Midland, Brooke Durfee of Midland, Jadyn Darby of Coleman, Kevin (Mikel) Cole of Kalamazoo, Kristen Cole of Midland, Matthew Szyperski of Shepherd, Matthew Murphy of Midland, Justin (Tiffany) Brooks of Midland, and Scott Ratell of Midland; and 13 great-grandchildren. Verna is also survived by her brothers, Ellis Lavrack of Spring Arbor and Merlin (Marcia) Lavrack of Lake Leelanau; sister-in-law, Maxine Lavrack of Linwood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob Durfee; and three brothers, Linford, Lyle and Norman Lavrack.



The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Faith Wesleyan Church, 654 S. Meridian Road. The Rev. Kory Chesser and the Rev. Dennis Curell, current and former pastors of Faith Wesleyan Church, will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Verna's family will receive friends at Ware- Verna Marie Durfee, 82, of Sanford, died Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019 at Brittany Manor. She was born Dec. 27, 1936 in Pinconning, the only daughter of the late Charles and Lucile (Sherman) Lavrack. Verna grew up in the Pinconning area and graduated from "Pinny" High School in 1955. She worked for Dow during the summer of 1955 until she married her loving husband, Larry Durfee, on Nov. 5, 1955 at the Free Methodist Church in Linwood. Over the next 35 years she raised four children and three grandchildren. Upon Larry's retirement, the two joined the Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service (RVICS). They travelled the U.S. working in colleges and youth camps over a 20-year period helping in and leading project teams in a variety of activities including building repair, upgrade and construction along with sewing and crafts. Verna's favorite place was Taccoa Falls College in Georgia where there is a beautiful 186-foot-high waterfall. She had been a devout Christian since she was a young child. Verna was an active member of the Faith Wesleyan Church in Midland for many years.She is survived by her husband, Larry Durfee of Sanford; sons, Loren (Pamela) Durfee, Gary (Judy) Durfee, Craig (Beth) Durfee all of Midland; daughter, Jill Durfee Johnson also of Midland; grandchildren, Kendra (Ben) Coston of Grand Rapids, Amber (Jonathan) Larson of Port Huron, Mark Durfee of Midland, Brooke Durfee of Midland, Jadyn Darby of Coleman, Kevin (Mikel) Cole of Kalamazoo, Kristen Cole of Midland, Matthew Szyperski of Shepherd, Matthew Murphy of Midland, Justin (Tiffany) Brooks of Midland, and Scott Ratell of Midland; and 13 great-grandchildren. Verna is also survived by her brothers, Ellis Lavrack of Spring Arbor and Merlin (Marcia) Lavrack of Lake Leelanau; sister-in-law, Maxine Lavrack of Linwood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob Durfee; and three brothers, Linford, Lyle and Norman Lavrack.The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Faith Wesleyan Church, 654 S. Meridian Road. The Rev. Kory Chesser and the Rev. Dennis Curell, current and former pastors of Faith Wesleyan Church, will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Verna's family will receive friends at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service or .

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.