Dean was born April 19, 1930 to Vernie (Bass) and Jacob Schweigert. He would often tell people of his childhood and say "You know I had two…and a half dozen brothers and sisters." (Eight.)



He graduated from Midland High in 1948 and in 1950 began working at The Dow Chemical Co. While there he worked in several different areas of the company and retired as an electrician in 1986.



Fishing was one of Dean's favorite activities. He especially enjoyed ice fishing with his son Dave and an annual fishing trip on Portage Lake in Houghton with his brother Mike and other friends. Dean had a garden where he often said he was "going to play Santa" because he would be Ho-ho-hoeing. Not a weed was safe. He worked at keeping the "farm" lawn looking lush and green. He also had a joke for you—even if you didn't want to hear one.



On July 14, 1951 he married the love of his life, Susie Fick. She survives him.



Also surviving are sons, Ron (Diane) Schweigert, Jim (Lisa) Schweigert; daughter, Tammy (Dick) Rogers; daughter-in-law, Debbie Schweigert; grandchildren, Duane and Derek Schweigert, Tanya Pritchett, Amanda, Colin, Devin (Luci) Schweigert, Rick and Sarah Rogers; foster granddaughter, Pam Lawson; foster great-granddaughters, Kay and Elizabeth Lawson; great-grandson, Kendrick Pritchett. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Laura) Schweigert; sisters, Thelma (Ken) Pretzer and Carol Barnovitz; sister-in-law, Charlene Schweigert; brother-in-law, Walt (Lois) Fick; sister-in-law, Marge (Al) Clark; and many nieces and nephews, including Jo Anne and Lindsey.



He also leaves behind his newly acquired family at Candlestone Memory Cary Unit. This includes the staff, the residents and their families.



Dean was preceded in death by his son, Dave Schweigert; his parents; and four sisters and a brother.



A funeral service will be held at



Burial will take place at Lee Township Cemetery.



P.S. Did you get the letter he sent you??? Well, he "forgot to stamp it!"



In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Senior Services, Nease Nazarene or MidMichigan Hospice.



Funeral Home Smith-Miner Funeral Home

2700 W Wackerly St

Midland , MI 48640

