Vesta Marie KelleyVesta Marie (Parks) Kelley, age 85, of Midland passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Stratford Pines Rehab Center following a lingering illness. Vesta was born July 4, 1935 in Saginaw to the late Milton and Rose (Scherzer) Parks. She attended Carr School, a one-room schoolhouse, and graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High School in 1953. Vesta married the true love of her life, Dale Kelley on April 3, 1954, and they celebrated 63 happy years together. He predeceased her on April 24, 2017.Vesta was a long-time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering her time with various projects. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor that she passed on to her family.Vesta is survived by her children, Roni (Dennis Letts) Elliott of Midland, Ruth (Ross) Trier of Freeland, and Thomas (JoAnne) Kelley of Midland; grandchildren, Derek Trier, Devin (William Steiner) Trier, John (Stefanie) Kelley, Marc (Lauren) Kelley, and Katharine (Robert) Lamont; great grandchildren, Makenzie and Adelyne Trier, Theo and Lana Kelley, Rose and Jonathan Lamont; niece, Janice (Brandt) Haas of Jackson; sisters and brothers in law, Gladys DuCharme, Barbara (Duane) Moore, David (Bonnie) Kelley, and Sue Kelley. She also leaves her former daughter-in-law Maria Kelley and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.In addition to her husband an parents, Vesta was predeceased by her infant son Robert; sister, Vivian (Donald) Brandt; brother, Vernon Parks (WWII); grandparents, Fred and Myrtle (Spooner) Parks, Michael and Agnes (Piaszek) Scherzer; parents-in-law Marcus and Eleanor (Crittenden) Kelley and brothers-in-law Carl and William Kelley.According to Vesta's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors