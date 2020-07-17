1/1
Vicki Lou Blaisdell, 64, of Midland, passed away July 15, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1955 to the late Paul and Mary (Krezan) Poland. On Aug. 2, 1975 she married Ronald Blaisdell at First Baptist Church and they shared 44 wonderful years together.
Vicki worked throughout the years at Johnson's and Smith's Flowers. She enjoyed TV crime shows and daytime soap operas. She loved her family above all and her small dogs, Scarlett and Sophie.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Ronald "Skip" Blaisdell II, Erika Lawrence; grandchildren, Mackenzie Blaisdell and Kyla Lawrence. She is also survived by her sister ,Diane Poland.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Lung Association or a charity of your choosing.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blaisdell family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 17, 2020.
