Vicky J. Clayton

Vicky J. Clayton, 61, of Berrien Center, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph.

Private graveside services will be held, with a public memorial service, at a later date.

Vicky was born April 9, 1959 in Midland, the youngest of nine children of Robert and Aletha (Carrigan) Card. She earned a bachelor's degree from Andrews University, and she married Mark Clayton March 9, 1986 in Eau Claire. She dedicated her life to raising their son and caring for her family. Vicky enjoyed gardening, the beach and family vacations. She was an excellent seamstress, loved fancy hats and she was an avid reader. Vicky was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and the House of David Echo Third Generation baseball team.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; son, Matthew (Heather); siblings, Ilene Meehan, James (Diane) Card, Galen (Mary) Card, Larry Card, Cheryl (James) Symonds, and Kathy Card; and 18 nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother-in-law, Timothy Meehan; and brothers, Richard (and his wife, Sharon) Card and Dennis Card.

