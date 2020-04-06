Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Holyszko. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Victor Holyszko

Victor Holyszko, 88, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1931 to the late Alex and Mary (Sutkowi) Holyszko. He married Nancy Hewitt (Kinnun) and they shared 42 wonderful years together.

Victor served his country in the U.S. Army in the military police prior to working as a supervisor for The Dow Chemical Co. for 35 years. Victor was a past Grand Knight in the Knight of Columbus, Auburn. He enjoyed going to the casino, polka dancing and playing the accordion. Victor and Nancy enjoyed traveling and had traveled to all 50 states.

Victor is survived by his wife, Nancy Holyszko (Kinnun); daughter, Deb Schoenherr; her grandchildren, Ian McLaurin and Curtis Schoenherr; son, Paul and his wife Connie; grandchildren, Jason, Justin and six great-grandchildren; son, John; and granddaughters, Manda and Morgan; son, Kevin; grandchildren, Jared and Ruby; son, Robert and his wife Heidi Kinnun; grandchildren, Chris Kinnun, Sean Kinnun and Lilly Story.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemarie Grzybowski; daughter-in-law, Jerilyn; and one brother. He still has two brothers and two sisters remaining.

Victor was laid to rest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in a private family ceremony.

Family wishes no flowers or plants but memorials to go to Blessed Sacrament Church.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home





