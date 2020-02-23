Victoria May Westbrook
Victoria May "Vicky" Westbrook (Sargent) was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on the 24th of May 1933 and passed away peacefully on Thursday, the 20th of February 2020 with her family at her side. She was 86 years of age.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Thomas Westbrook and is survived by her three loving children, Brenda, Brent and Laura.
Vicky had a love for her family and home as well as anything creative. Her loves included her store, A Roomful of Flowers, her Bible Study and her friends.
A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 27th of February, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, her family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, TX, 77056.
She will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020