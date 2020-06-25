Viola Marie Murphy
Viola Marie Murphy, 99, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at K and K Quality Care AFC Home in Midland. The daughter of the late Leonard and Jessie (Winter) Hulse was born April 15, 1921 in Farwell. Viola was an avid reader and loved music. She could play many instruments, the piano and mandoline being her favorites. Viola performed in different bands including, the Honeybee Stingers, the Gee-Gee Band and the Happy Music Lovers. She was an accomplished artist and often crocheted afghan blankets and donated them to various nursing homes. Viola was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 443 of Sanford. Everyone who knew her will remember her great sense of humor and her loving smile.
Surviving are her sons, Earnest Newman, George (Darlene) Fries, Donald Fries, all of Midland; daughters, Ruth Ann Newman, Donna Chambers, Delores Bardin, Luanne (Tim) Swartzendruber, Anne Marie (Gary) Tripp, all of Midland; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Clipper of Coleman; sister-in-law, Wilma Hulse; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her brothers, Leon and Jack Hulse; great-granddaughter, Amanda Oldham; and her husbands, Luther Newman, Clayton Fries, Alton Seaver and Robert Murphy.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care that was given to Viola by all staff at K and K Quality Care AFC Home.
Per Viola's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be offered to K and K Quality Care AFC Home, 351 Mid-Bay Co Line Road, Midland, MI 48642. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.