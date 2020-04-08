Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Joseph Dubay. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil Joseph Dubay

Virgil J. Dubay, 93, of Sanford, passed away April 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Jan. 30, 1927 to the late Arthur and Arminoda (Drouin) Dubey. On June 16, 1947 he married Frieda Reinhardt and they shared 72 wonderful years together.

Virgil was a dairy farmer, truck driver and retired Supervisor from The Dow Chemical Co. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sanford where he was on the finance committee and very active around the church gardening and lawn care. He loved working on his lawn, camping, fishing and bowling. He loved and enjoyed his large family.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Frieda; children, Roy of Pinconning, Jeanie Champine of Nampa, Idaho, Carol (Ray) Ahrens of Caldwell, Idaho, Sandy (Mike) Deneke of Medina, Ohio, Marianne (Cecil) Williams of Happy Valley, Oregon and Dean (Sherri) of Midland. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren.

Virgil was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

There will not be any funeral services at this time due to the nation's health issues (COVID-19). However, there will be a funeral/memorial service held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church when the current health conditions allow. That date will be announced as soon as it is determined.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dubay family; to share a special memory, visit





Virgil Joseph DubayVirgil J. Dubay, 93, of Sanford, passed away April 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Jan. 30, 1927 to the late Arthur and Arminoda (Drouin) Dubey. On June 16, 1947 he married Frieda Reinhardt and they shared 72 wonderful years together.Virgil was a dairy farmer, truck driver and retired Supervisor from The Dow Chemical Co. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sanford where he was on the finance committee and very active around the church gardening and lawn care. He loved working on his lawn, camping, fishing and bowling. He loved and enjoyed his large family.Virgil is survived by his wife, Frieda; children, Roy of Pinconning, Jeanie Champine of Nampa, Idaho, Carol (Ray) Ahrens of Caldwell, Idaho, Sandy (Mike) Deneke of Medina, Ohio, Marianne (Cecil) Williams of Happy Valley, Oregon and Dean (Sherri) of Midland. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren.Virgil was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.There will not be any funeral services at this time due to the nation's health issues (COVID-19). However, there will be a funeral/memorial service held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church when the current health conditions allow. That date will be announced as soon as it is determined.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dubay family; to share a special memory, visit ww.smithminer.com Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020

