Virgil Joseph Dubay
Virgil J. Dubay, 93, of Sanford, passed away April 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Jan. 30, 1927 to the late Arthur and Arminoda (Drouin) Dubey. On June 16, 1947 he married Frieda Reinhardt and they shared 72 wonderful years together.
Virgil was a dairy farmer, truck driver and retired supervisor from The Dow Chemical Co. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sanford where he was on the finance committee and very active around the church gardening and lawn care. He loved working on his lawn, camping, fishing, clogging and bowling. He loved and enjoyed his large family.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Frieda; children, Roy of Pinconning, Jeanie Champine of Nampa, Idaho, Carol (Ray) Ahrens of Caldwell, Idaho, Sandy (Mike) Deneke of Medina, Ohio, Marianne (Cecil) Williams of Happy Valley Ore. and Dean (Sherri) of Midland. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren.
Virgil was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on July 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Samuel Reith officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dubay family; to share a special memory, visit ww.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
