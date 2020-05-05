Virginia Anne (Nicholson) Dent
Virginia Anne (Nicholson) Dent who lived most of her life in Midland, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Independence Village of Midland. She was born Feb. 13, 1920 in Springfield, Ohio to Nathan Roger Nicholson and Lillian Anne (Samuels) Nicholson.
Sadly, Virginia's parents both died when she was a young child. She was taken in for short periods of time by various related families until finally ending up with Aunt Anna (Annie) Samuels in Minneapolis, Minn. Virginia graduated from West High School in Minneapolis in 1937. Then she attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in music education in 1941.
When the U.S. entered World War II, Virginia's graduate studies in music were postponed. She decided to teach in Birmingham, Ala. for a year. She then was invited by some colleagues in the music community to live and practice music in New Mexico. Virginia then attended the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York and graduated with a Master of Arts degree in 1945.
In 1946 The Dow Chemical Co. was trying to start a music program in Midland, and asked Virginia to consider taking a job with them in Midland. She accepted their offer and came to Midland to join the Dow Chemical Music Department from where she helped to start the strings program in the Midland public school system, and to perform with the fledgling Dow Symphony Orchestra where she was also concertmaster. She said that "having an 'arts' job in a scientific industry was very unusual for the time." Virginia met Wilford (Bill) Dent through the introduction of mutual friends. And they were married on June 18, 1949 in Midland.
The Dow Symphony Orchestra eventually became the Midland Symphony Orchestra of which Virginia was a member and concertmaster for many years. In addition to teaching music in the schools, Virginia also taught violin lessons privately. She was a member of the 20th Century Club for 50 years. Virginia was a founding member of the Mid-Michigan Quartet, and a member of the Alma, Traverse City and Saginaw symphony orchestras for periods of time. She spent her entire life teaching violin lessons in Midland until she retired at 86 years old.
In addition to music, Virginia was very interested in the outdoors. She accompanied her husband, Bill on canoe trips north of Lakes Superior before the Mackinac Bridge was built. Virginia thoroughly enjoyed the family cottage on Higgins Lake that was built in 1962. From there, sailing became a favorite activity where she and Bill were members of the Race Committee of the Higgins Lake Boat Club. Later in life Virginia and Bill enjoyed traveling to many places around the world including Australia, China, Austria, Hungary and The Netherlands. They also explored many of the western United States national parks by recreational vehicle, as well as Alaska.
Surviving Virginia is her son, John Dent of Ann Arbor; as well as nephews and nieces, Steven Dent, Stanton Dent and Susan (Dent) Morley; Janice (Meredith) Campbell, Brian Meredith and JoAnn (Meredith) Bennett; Theresa (Roberts) Schwandt, Craig Roberts and Kevin Roberts.
A memorial service will take place at a time and date to be determined at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland. The Rev. Wallace H. Mayton III will officiate with inurnment in the Midland Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Alzheimer's Association, or Eagle Village of Hersey, Mich. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 5, 2020.