Virginia "Ginger" Brink, 84, of Midland, died Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020 at Colonial Villa.
Funeral services for Ginger will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. A full obituary will be published in Monday's edition of the paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.