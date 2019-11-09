Virginia Chase of Lake, Mich. and formerly of Midland, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. The daughter of the late Rex A. and Edna R. (Martin) Snider was born in Ithaca, Feb. 7, 1928 and was raised and educated in Bay City. Virginia graduated from Central Michigan University and Michigan State University with her master's degree in adult education and counseling. On June 10, 1950 she married Harold Chase in Bay City and they made their home in Midland. Mr. Chase preceded her in death in 2003. Virginia was active in public education and started her career with the Midland Public Schools in adult basic education. She then served as the assistant dean for the Department of Career Education at Central Michigan University until becoming the educational administrator of the Staff at the Mount Pleasant Regional Center for Developmental Disabilities, a position she held until her retirement in 1982. She enjoyed her home on Bass Lake in Clare County and wintered in Venice, Fla. for many years. Virginia was a member of Midland First United Methodist Church and Alma United Methodist Church. An avid genealogist, she was active in many hereditary societies including the Women Descendants of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company, Colonial Dames of America, Women Descendants of the War of 1812, the Daughters of American Colonists, and Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society and many others.
Sons: Martin Chase, S.J. of Bronx, N.Y., Roger W. (Emily) Chase of Farwell, and Carl A. (Patricia) Chase of Pinckney, Mich. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale R. Snider; and sisters, Arlene Griffiths, Audrey Provost and Margaret Fritz.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Doig Memorial Chapel at Masonic Pathways, 1200 Wright Ave., Alma, MI 48810. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com