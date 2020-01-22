Virginia Marie Jones-Roseberry, 83, of Sanford, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2020. Virginia "Ginger" was born Feb. 3, 1936 in Saginaw to Julius and Virginia (Rozga) Brow.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori McLaughlin and Deborah Jones; grandchildren, Michael McLaughlin, Matthew McLaughlin, James McLaughlin, Brett Sasse and Jena Sasse; and brother, James Brow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Roseberry; sister, Maryanna Hilborn; and brother, Ronald Brow.
Ginger was a caring/loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to shop, dine out, watch her favorite shows and make jigsaw puzzles. She was especially fond of her pets and always loved large dogs, particularly CoCoa, her poodle. Ginger worked for AT&T many years before retiring in 1990. Ginger will be sorely missed by her family and all who came to know her.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Fr. Dan J. Fox, OFM, Cap officiating. Interment will be in New Edenville, Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com