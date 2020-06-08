Virginia May Dayringer-OrganVirginia May Dayringer Organ, who died April 23, 2020, was born in Kinderhook, Ovid Township, Mich., June 9, 1918, to Lee and Berta (Gibson) Michael. She graduated from Quincy High School in Quincy, Mich., and went on to County Normal and became an elementary teacher. She graduated from Central Michigan University in 1962.Virginia married Harold Dayringer on July 24, 1937 in Goshen, Ind. Harold owned Dayringer's Home Improvement Co. in Midland for many years. Born to Harold and Virginia were two daughters, Anita Lee, married to Robert L. Phillips of Midland, and Sue Ellen, married to Lee Friese of Athena, Ore.Virginia was an antique dealer and owner of The Corner Cupboard in Midland and an award-winning ballroom dancer in Florida where she resided for many years. Virginia was known for her vintage hat and apparel presentations. After Harold passed away in 1996, she married Leonard Organ who died in 2014.She is survived by her beloved daughters, Anita and Sue; and their husbands; special grandson, David Phillips; plus treasured grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mable (Robert) Dayringer of Ithaca. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and sister, Juanita (Paul) Young. She is survived also by several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the caregivers for Virginia in her last years, specially Nick Powell of Bradenton, Fla.Virginia died in Florida, her beloved home, and was buried in Homer Township Cemetery in Midland. Due to the pandemic, no public services were conducted. Anita, Robert and David attended her burial on May 1. Simultaneously, Sue held a memorial service at the rose garden in Athena City Park, Ore., with friends. Psalm 23 was read at both locations. Anita read from her mother's grandmother's Bible. Significantly, the sun in Midland and Athena warmed both daughters and they felt close with pictures and text sent. Bouquets of pink roses were in remembrance at both locations. A piper played "Amazing Grace" in Athena.Memorials may be considered to Trinity Lutheran Church, The Arc of Midland, Independent Community Living of Midland or Inland NW Musicians Orchestra. PO Box 7039, Hermiston, Oregon 97838. No further services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.