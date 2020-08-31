Virginia Prince

Virginia Sinclair Prince, 93, passed away Aug. 29, 2020. She was born in Crawfordsville, Ind. on Aug. 2, 1927 to the late Ruby and Herb Sinclair. Virginia attended Indiana University and has fond memories of train rides home on the old Monon to attend dances at Wabash College. She then went on to marry a Wabash guy on Feb. 1, 1948. Her life with Allen took her to Wisconsin, New York, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Switzerland.

Her loving husband, Allen Prince and her daughter Sarah Heller who preceded her in death have her back home now. She is survived by daughters, Susan (Larry) Prince of Seattle, Wash., Julie Prince of Midland; and grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Watson of Seattle and Allen Prince of Grand Rapids.

Virginia wishes were to be cremated (Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan, 888-273-3553) and then have a cocktail party in her name and tell stories about her. No party is planned at this time however. Virginia's extended family in Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Colorado and various parts of Michigan will miss her as she was our matriarch always making sure we stayed connected.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Creative 360, 1517 Bayliss St., Midland, Michigan 48640, an inclusive nonprofit arts, humanities and wellness organization as Virginia loved attending art, music and theater events there.



