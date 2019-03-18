Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian O. Park. View Sign





Vivian O. Park, 93, of Midland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on Oct. 27, 1925 to the late Alanson and Marie (Walburn) Sherwood.Vivian is survived by her daughters, Penny (Jack) Soucheck and Cindy (Tim) Collins.Vivian was predeceased by her husband, Raymond V. Park, siblings, Arnold Sherwood, Ralph Sherwood and Hazel Squire.A Funeral will take place at Midland Nazarene Church on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Jacobson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until the time of service.Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery.A Special thanks to the caregivers at Bayside Home Health Care and MidMichigan Hospice.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Bayside Home Health Care.Online condolences may be left at smithmner.com

