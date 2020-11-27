1/1
Wayne A. "Tony" Tucker
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne A. "Tony" Tucker
Wayne A. "Tony" Tucker, age 66 of Midland, passed away Thursday evening November 26, 2020 at Country Square Assisted Living in Auburn. The son of Alta L. (Plummer) and the late Wilbur D. Tucker was born in Midland on June 4, 1954 where he was raised, educated and was a 1972 graduate of Midland High School. Wayne had been employed with Meijer's for over 25 years and also worked at the Currie Golf Course for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but most of all was an avid sports fanatic.
Surviving is his daughter, Jamie (Derek) Glover; granddaughters, Aaryanna & Elani Glover; mother, Alta Plummer of Midland; brother, Kurt (Marge) Tucker of Lake worth, Florida; sisters, Sharon Scott of Midland, Cathy Smith of Hope, Maria (Paul) Pretzer of Midland; special friend, Dar Hoggard; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Dale; brother in law, Gene Smith; grandparents, Leo & Mary Tucker, Glenn & Leona Plummer.
Per the wishes of Wayne, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved