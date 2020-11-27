Wayne A. "Tony" Tucker
Wayne A. "Tony" Tucker, age 66 of Midland, passed away Thursday evening November 26, 2020 at Country Square Assisted Living in Auburn. The son of Alta L. (Plummer) and the late Wilbur D. Tucker was born in Midland on June 4, 1954 where he was raised, educated and was a 1972 graduate of Midland High School. Wayne had been employed with Meijer's for over 25 years and also worked at the Currie Golf Course for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but most of all was an avid sports fanatic.
Surviving is his daughter, Jamie (Derek) Glover; granddaughters, Aaryanna & Elani Glover; mother, Alta Plummer of Midland; brother, Kurt (Marge) Tucker of Lake worth, Florida; sisters, Sharon Scott of Midland, Cathy Smith of Hope, Maria (Paul) Pretzer of Midland; special friend, Dar Hoggard; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Dale; brother in law, Gene Smith; grandparents, Leo & Mary Tucker, Glenn & Leona Plummer.
Per the wishes of Wayne, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com