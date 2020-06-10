Wayne Conklin
Wayne Alton Conklin, 76, of Sun City, Florida, passed away May 25, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer with his wife Linda by his side. Wayne was born June 15, 1943, in Midland, Michigan, to Ruth (Cassaday) and Alanson (Lanny) Conklin. He had two brothers: Dale (deceased), married to Virginia, and Ray, married to Marcia, and one sister, Eileen Jenkins (deceased), married to Dick.
Wayne married Jeannette (Jaye) Rhinehart in 1963 and had two children: Deborah (Conklin) Casillas, married to Adam, and Donald Conklin. In 1976, Wayne remarried to Linda (Cotter) Conklin, and recently celebrated their 44th anniversary. They had two children: Robert Conklin, married to Sarah White, and Susan Conklin, married to JD Walsh. Wayne has four grandchildren: Debbie's children Nicole Kanke and Brandon Casillas, Rob's son Maxwell Conklin, and Don's daughter Kelsey Vickery.
He worked 32 years at The Dow Chemical Company, retiring in 1999. He lived to play music, starting a big band in high school. He was active in Midland's big band, Blast from the Past, as well as several folk music groups with his hammered dulcimer. Wayne and Linda loved Mexico and lived there more than five years. Wayne was also active in Rotary and worked with the Rotary Youth Exchange program for many years.
In lieu of a ceremony due to the COVID-19 crisis there is an online memorial at https://wayneconklin.com/ Please come by and share a memory.
Wayne Alton Conklin, 76, of Sun City, Florida, passed away May 25, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer with his wife Linda by his side. Wayne was born June 15, 1943, in Midland, Michigan, to Ruth (Cassaday) and Alanson (Lanny) Conklin. He had two brothers: Dale (deceased), married to Virginia, and Ray, married to Marcia, and one sister, Eileen Jenkins (deceased), married to Dick.
Wayne married Jeannette (Jaye) Rhinehart in 1963 and had two children: Deborah (Conklin) Casillas, married to Adam, and Donald Conklin. In 1976, Wayne remarried to Linda (Cotter) Conklin, and recently celebrated their 44th anniversary. They had two children: Robert Conklin, married to Sarah White, and Susan Conklin, married to JD Walsh. Wayne has four grandchildren: Debbie's children Nicole Kanke and Brandon Casillas, Rob's son Maxwell Conklin, and Don's daughter Kelsey Vickery.
He worked 32 years at The Dow Chemical Company, retiring in 1999. He lived to play music, starting a big band in high school. He was active in Midland's big band, Blast from the Past, as well as several folk music groups with his hammered dulcimer. Wayne and Linda loved Mexico and lived there more than five years. Wayne was also active in Rotary and worked with the Rotary Youth Exchange program for many years.
In lieu of a ceremony due to the COVID-19 crisis there is an online memorial at https://wayneconklin.com/ Please come by and share a memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.