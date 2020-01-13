Wayne Everett Barrett Jr. passed away peacefully at 96 years of age on January 10th at his residence Colonial Villa where he had resided the past few years, Wayne, born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 17, 1923, was the oldest of three boys born to Wayne Barrett Sr. and Beatrice (Miler) Barrett. He grew up in Galesburg, IL and Cleveland, Ohio. He studied Chemical Engineering at Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland where he met his bride-to-be Barbara Lowry who was a nursing student in Cleveland. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Navy
and served aboard the USS Woodward in the Pacific during WWII
. When he was discharged from the Navy he was hired by the fledgling company Dow Corning. As an early employee he helped to develop new systems and processes, including the MRP (Materials Requirement Planning) System. Wayne and his young bride built their family home on the newly developed property on Balfour St. where they raised four daughters.
Wayne and Barbara became members of the First Presbyterian Church and then the Memorial Presbyterian Church. He became very involved in music in various groups of the community playing the piano and trumpet. He was a member of the Midland Kiwanis Club for over fifty-five years, and was a top salesman for several years during their annual Rose Sales project. Upon retirement from Dow Corning, he became an instructor at Delta College teaching Computer Science. He founded the Midland Interlochen Arts Academy Scholarship.
Wayne is pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Barbara, and his two brothers and their spouses. He is survived by his four daughters Anita, Jean (Harold Kacanek), Rebecca (Chia-Tien Chen), and Elizabeth (Glenn Nielsen); also four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman Street, Midland MI. Family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the United States Navy and the Midland Area Veterans.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given in Wayne's memory to the Midland Kiwanis Club, the Chemical City Band, the Midland Concert Band, or the Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements for Mr. Barrett have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith
Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street, Midland MI.