Wayne Roger Berry

Wayne Roger Berry, 79, of Sanford, passed away March 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Wayne was born on March 1, 1941 to Murny and Alva Mae Berry in Newberry. He was the youngest of 13 children.

He left school early to work in the logging woods cutting jack pine and cedar with his dad. He played semi-pro hockey for the Sudberry Wolves. He served with special forces in Vietnam.

After serving his country, he married Carolyn Jean Berry and had four children: Steve, Chris, Timothy and Angela.

He worked at The Dow Chemical Co. and retired in 1995. After retiring, he devoted himself to starting various businesses and serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

Wayne is loved and survived by his brother, Carol; his children, Steve, Chris, Timothy, Angela; and his 10 grandchildren, Symphony, Amber, Isaiah, Kaelin, Tatum, Baruch, Oriana, Calista, Ephraim and Joshua.

Funeral services for Wayne will be conducted privately for his family with burial to take place in Great Lakes Nation Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.









