Wendell Keith Whitney
Keith Whitney, born Nov. 27, 1927, of rural Saline County, Kansas, went to join Annie, his beloved wife of 70 years, in the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ina of Miltonvale, Kansas.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Judy Alink; his son, Kenneth (Pam) Whitney; his chosen children, Joel and Jeri Wimer; four grandchildren, Brian (Danica) Alink, Emily (Craig) Alink Batchelor, Cody (Morgan) Whitney, Chris (Minuet) Whitney; three chosen grandchildren, Matthew (Abby) Wimer, Michael (Ryley) Wimer and Melissa (Michael) Wimer Haverfield. He was the loving great-grandfather to 14.
Dr. W. Keith Whitney was a Ph.D. research entomologist. Keith taught all through his bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. tenure at K-State. He then went on to do research and grain insect Treatment for The Dow Chemical Co., Cyanamid and Pfizer in numerous foreign countries, mostly concentrated in Africa.
Keith passed on from this life and all its physical difficulties surrounded by loved ones at home. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences may be given at www.ryanmortuary.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 2, 2020.
