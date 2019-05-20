Wijekoon Weerasiri Colambage ("Reggie/Wije"), 71 of Midland, died Friday evening, May 17, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1947 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, son of the late Tudor and Punchihami Wijekoon. Weerasiri earned his degree in marine engineering and worked for Fair Deal Shipping Company for nearly 30 years. During his time with the company, he traveled to many countries including Greece, France and Panama just to name a few. In 2010, Wijekoon moved to Michigan and settled in Midland in 2012. Once he was settled, Weerasiri made numerous friends at his home in Cleveland Manor and enjoyed playing bingo and socializing.
He is survived by his wife Chandra S. (Perera) Wijekoon; daughters and their spouses Shanika and Prasanga, Nirosha and Waruna, and Nilusha and Gayan Suranga; grandchildren Shakya, Sanjani, Nethuli, Dimitri, Natasha, Luhansa, Yehen, and Natalie; sisters Nanda and Rathna and brother M.D. Sugathadasa. In addition to his parents, Wijekoon was preceded in death by his brother Ariyadasa and sister Susila.
In accordance with Wijekoon's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Michigan and family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.
"May He Attain The Supreme Bliss of Nibbana!!!"