Wilbur Lee Seamster, 94, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Stratford Pines. He was born Oct. 27, 1924, in Sheridan, Wyo., to Thomas Olen Seamster and Anna (Chitwood) Seamster. In 1925 the family moved to Muscatine, Iowa, where they lived until moving to Midland in the late 1930s.
The family soon joined First Baptist Church of Midland and Wilbur was baptized April 5, 1942. He graduated from Midland High School in 1943, and immediately joined the U.S. Navy
.
Most of his time during World War II was spent on the USS Alabama where he positioned 5" guns for firing. Wilbur was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon (two Bronze Stars
), the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal (six stars) and the Victory Medal. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, March 10, 1946. He graduated from the Industrial Training Institute in Chicago in 1950, and became a journeyman electrician at The Dow Chemical Co. On May 29, 1947, Wilbur married Leona Clark. They were active square dancers for many years and in 1982, was assistant general chairman of the National Square Dance Convention held in Detroit.
Following his retirement from Dow in 1982, Wilbur began making wooden toys and soon became well known for the trains and smaller toys that he sold at arts and crafts bazaars in the area.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 72 years, Leona; sons, Jerry (Gail), Tom (Margie) and Richard; daughter, Susan (Jim) Funk; grandchildren, Ashley, Brett, Jillian, Christopher (Cyndel), Sheridan, Hope and Missy Seamster. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Skyler, Ryder, Brody, Wesley, Dustin, Rocco and Emersyn Seamster, and many other beloved friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred Seamster; sister, Lucile Seamster Barnes; daughter-in-law, Aimee Seamster; and grandson, Blake Alan Seamster.
Wilbur's funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 915 E. Sugnet Road. Pastors John Dick and Lara Freeburg will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be offered to First Baptist Church.