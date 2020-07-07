1/1
Willa M. Stauffer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willa M. Stauffer
Willa Mae Stau?er (Kirkendall) passed away in the loving arms of her children, July 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Gary Stau?er. She is survived by her four children, Cristine (Robert) Nichols of Traverse City, Robin (Dr. David) Hartman of Centennial, Colo., Je? ( Elise) Stau?er of Chicago, Ill. and Jon (Nicole) Stau?er of Chicago. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Sue (Ron) Commissaris, Lynne (Ed) Whitehead and Jerry Kirkendall all of Kalamazoo; sisters-in-law, Hazel Kirkendall, of Kalamazoo, Colleen (Stau?er) Webb Naru of Edmore, Mich., and Joyce (Dave) Bussema of Vestaburg, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
Willa and her husband R. Gary Stau?er were the co-founders of Northwood University, an institution renowned for its support of the entrepreneurial spirit they called "The Northwood Idea." Northwood recognized her with The Distinguished Woman award in 1974. They awarded her with their highest honor, an Honorary Doctoral degree in 1997, placing her amongst the Gallery of Distinction for all she contributed to the growth and prestige of Northwood University.
Her love and compassion spread to all she touched in her 91 years. She loved portraying Mrs. Claus at the Midland Santa House, spreading her love among all children. Willa was known for her love of card playing, gardening, golf, birds and her beloved Detroit Tigers. Willa was most proud of her family of 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of ?owers, the family requests contributions in her name be made to Northwood University, where a scholarship fund will be established.
A celebration of Willa's life will be held in the future.
The family is being served by the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III and Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home of Midland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Willa was genuine and beautiful soul inside and out. I will miss her smile, hearing her voice and laugh on the other end of the phone and just catching up on how things were going. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten! My thoughts and prayers go out to Cris and the Stauffer family.
Lori Isenhart
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved