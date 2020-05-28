Willia Davis 'Pete' Swan Jr.William Davis "Pete" Swan Jr., born June 3, 1932 in Duluth, Minn., passed on May 27, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla.Pete moved to Midland with his family when he was 11. At Midland High School he was active in Boy Scouts and was awarded the Eagle ranking in 1947. In 1950 he started his studies at Albion College until enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After four years in the service, Pete returned to Albion, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He earned his B.S. in 1958.Pete and Anne (Nicklin) were married in 1957. He joined The Dow Chemical Co. as a sales representative in 1958 and retired 31 years later. In retirement Pete pursued his lifelong interest in aviation by building three airplanes. Always civic minded, he helped to raise funds to construct the Midland Civic Arena in 1976 and spent countless hours at Barstow Airport. He was also actively involved in the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association).Whether on the golf course, at lunch, in the hanger, on the telephone, Pete made the lives of everyone he touched better.Pete is survived by Anne, his wife of 63 years; daughter, Kathy Temple and her husband Tom of Spokane, Wash.; son, David and his wife Alison of Ann Arbor; granddaughters, Sarah (Temple) Liss and her husband Chris of Seattle, Wash., Katie Temple of Seattle, Sophie Swan of Ann Arbor; and siblings, Sarah (Swan) Bradford of Fort Myers and Steve Swan of Gaylord. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mayo (Swan) McCarty.In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the EAA Chapter 1093: Home to Midland Young Eagles. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.