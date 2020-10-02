William A. 'Bill' Rogers
William A. "Bill" Rogers, 85, formerly of Midland, passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at his home in Sarasota, Fla. The son of the late Laura (Ziets) and Buddy Rogers was born Sept. 4, 1935 in Lake Leelanau, Mich. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Air Force for four years.
On Oct. 24, 1959, Bill married Janet E. Demski at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Midland. They shared 39 years together before her passing in 1998. He worked in the masonry field for over 52 years.
Bill had several hobbies: hunting, fishing, golfing, travelling and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed coaching and playing softball.
He is survived by his children, Deborah A. (Kevin) Stevens, Linda K. (Tim) Griese, William J. Rogers, Lisa M. Hunter and David R. (Angela) Rogers. Also surviving are his 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and his three brothers and two sisters.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, located on West Center St. in Sanford. Fr. Dan Fox, OFM Cap of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church or Hospice. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
. Local arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.