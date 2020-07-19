William Alward

William AlwardWilliam "Bill" E. Alward, 82, of Midland died early Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1938 in Gladwin County, son of the late William and Helen (Sy) Alward. Bill moved to Midland when he was 10 years old and graduated from Midland High in 1957. On Oct. 4, 1958 he married the former Maxine Millhisler in Midland. Bill was employed as a truck driver for Midland Moving and Storage and later as a janitor and groundskeeper for Midland Public Schools until his retirement in 2000. He proudly served on the Larkin Township Fire Department for 37 years. He enjoyed working on anything with a motor, fishing, hunting, and camping. He also loved a good argument about Chevy, Ford, and Dodges, but his greatest love was his family and friends and homemade ice cream. He was a longtime member of the Lord of New Life Lutheran Church and assisted with building their new church.In addition to his wife Maxine of 61 years, he is survived by his children: Diane (David) Barnhart of Sanford, Lori (Elgin) Childs of Hope, Ron (Tamara) Alward of Midland and Ann (Larry) Salva of Midland; grandchildren: Austin Barnhart, Abby Barnhart, Maggie (Dennis) Stolz and Lawrence Salva. Bill is also survived by sisters Marylou (Bob) Jones and Vicki (Bill) Johnson.Bill's family is grateful for the care and support that he received from MidMichigan Hospice.A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Larkin Township Fire Department or Lord of New Life Lutheran Church.Cremation and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.