1/1
William Alward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Alward
William "Bill" E. Alward, 82, of Midland died early Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1938 in Gladwin County, son of the late William and Helen (Sy) Alward. Bill moved to Midland when he was 10 years old and graduated from Midland High in 1957. On Oct. 4, 1958 he married the former Maxine Millhisler in Midland. Bill was employed as a truck driver for Midland Moving and Storage and later as a janitor and groundskeeper for Midland Public Schools until his retirement in 2000. He proudly served on the Larkin Township Fire Department for 37 years. He enjoyed working on anything with a motor, fishing, hunting, and camping. He also loved a good argument about Chevy, Ford, and Dodges, but his greatest love was his family and friends and homemade ice cream. He was a longtime member of the Lord of New Life Lutheran Church and assisted with building their new church.
In addition to his wife Maxine of 61 years, he is survived by his children: Diane (David) Barnhart of Sanford, Lori (Elgin) Childs of Hope, Ron (Tamara) Alward of Midland and Ann (Larry) Salva of Midland; grandchildren: Austin Barnhart, Abby Barnhart, Maggie (Dennis) Stolz and Lawrence Salva. Bill is also survived by sisters Marylou (Bob) Jones and Vicki (Bill) Johnson.
Bill's family is grateful for the care and support that he received from MidMichigan Hospice.
A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Larkin Township Fire Department or Lord of New Life Lutheran Church.
Cremation and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved