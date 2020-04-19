Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Camp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Camp

Mr. Bill Camp, 62, of Detroit, died Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. He was the victim of a fatal traffic accident while bicycling.

Bill was an exceptionally kind individual who in a quiet, but steadfast way was transcendent, forging his own path to achieve great personal and career success.

His loss will be mourned by all those who knew him because to know Bill was to love him and to be loved by him. The enormity of the impact Bill had on his large family, coworkers and many longtime close friends is beyond words.

William Thomas Camp was born in Midland, Michigan. He was the fifth of six children born to Robert D. Camp and Norma Nehil Camp, both natives of Midland.

Bill loved freedom and received from his mother and father a strong spirit and a radiant soul. He was never more alive than while enjoying one of his many lifelong enthusiasms, which included cars, gardening and boats.

His great love for the automobile began early. He worked in the family car business in high school and earned his Bachelor's degree in business from Midland's Northwood University.

In 1988, he moved to Birmingham, Michigan. While working there, Bill met his lifelong partner, Paul F. Butcher. They wed in 1995. Sharing a passion for life, they developed a wide circle of friends to fill it.

In the meantime, he taught himself computer code and caught the tech wave. Bill began working at Ross Roy Advertising as director of internet development. The company was later bought by Organic Inc., which promoted him to vice president of operations in their San Francisco headquarters.

In 2013, he moved back to Michigan and worked at Detroit Labs as vice president of business development. Co-founder Dan Ward called him, "one of the best people I have ever met in my life." He cites knowledge, humor and a calm demeanor as part of what made Bill so special — "all while not taking himself too seriously." A favorite story is the time the HVAC was freezing him and his coworkers, so he hung an umbrella upside down from the ceiling to divert the airflow — problem solved.

Bill loved his work and the commitment to his work marks an important contribution of his talents.

Perhaps best of all, Bill always found ways to make us laugh. He exhibited a knowing humor in almost any situation, and the sharing of laughter brightened our days many times.

Bill continually looked out for others and found so many ways to express love and to connect. His generosity drew others to be a part of his world.

Bill is survived by his husband, Paul, a native of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and siblings, Robert D. Camp Jr. (Megan), Cynthia L. Camp (Michelle), David L. Camp (Nancy), Elizabeth H. Camp (Patrick) and Margaret A. Camp. He was also the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews whom he cherished.

William CampMr. Bill Camp, 62, of Detroit, died Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. He was the victim of a fatal traffic accident while bicycling.Bill was an exceptionally kind individual who in a quiet, but steadfast way was transcendent, forging his own path to achieve great personal and career success.His loss will be mourned by all those who knew him because to know Bill was to love him and to be loved by him. The enormity of the impact Bill had on his large family, coworkers and many longtime close friends is beyond words.William Thomas Camp was born in Midland, Michigan. He was the fifth of six children born to Robert D. Camp and Norma Nehil Camp, both natives of Midland.Bill loved freedom and received from his mother and father a strong spirit and a radiant soul. He was never more alive than while enjoying one of his many lifelong enthusiasms, which included cars, gardening and boats.His great love for the automobile began early. He worked in the family car business in high school and earned his Bachelor's degree in business from Midland's Northwood University.In 1988, he moved to Birmingham, Michigan. While working there, Bill met his lifelong partner, Paul F. Butcher. They wed in 1995. Sharing a passion for life, they developed a wide circle of friends to fill it.In the meantime, he taught himself computer code and caught the tech wave. Bill began working at Ross Roy Advertising as director of internet development. The company was later bought by Organic Inc., which promoted him to vice president of operations in their San Francisco headquarters.In 2013, he moved back to Michigan and worked at Detroit Labs as vice president of business development. Co-founder Dan Ward called him, "one of the best people I have ever met in my life." He cites knowledge, humor and a calm demeanor as part of what made Bill so special — "all while not taking himself too seriously." A favorite story is the time the HVAC was freezing him and his coworkers, so he hung an umbrella upside down from the ceiling to divert the airflow — problem solved.Bill loved his work and the commitment to his work marks an important contribution of his talents.Perhaps best of all, Bill always found ways to make us laugh. He exhibited a knowing humor in almost any situation, and the sharing of laughter brightened our days many times.Bill continually looked out for others and found so many ways to express love and to connect. His generosity drew others to be a part of his world.Bill is survived by his husband, Paul, a native of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and siblings, Robert D. Camp Jr. (Megan), Cynthia L. Camp (Michelle), David L. Camp (Nancy), Elizabeth H. Camp (Patrick) and Margaret A. Camp. He was also the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews whom he cherished. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close