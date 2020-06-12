William Douglass

William George Douglass Jr. passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in San Bernadino, Calif. Bill was born Jan. 15, 1959 and raised in Midland, attending Midland Public Schools.

After graduating, Bill hit the road to travel and see the world. It is in California that he met and married Lisa O'Neill. Bill and Lisa had two sons, Daniel Douglass and Derrick (Jasmine) Douglass, they survive him. Also surviving Bill is his mother, Loretta Douglass of Midand; brothers, Ernest Douglass of Midland and Keith (Beth) Douglass of N.C.; sisters, Linda D. Douglass and Connie (Larry) McDonald, both of Midland. Bill also leaves behind three aunts and one uncle, several nieces and nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William George Douglass Sr; youngest brother, Martin Allen Douglass (MAD); and nephew, Andrew Levi Douglass. Grandparents, Ernest and Celia Douglass and Levi and Francis Myer; three uncles and three aunts also preceded him in death.

Bill was an ace mechanic and car enthusiast, and it is here Bill asked us to comment that his favorite car is the 350 (v8) Chevy Camaro. We'd like to think that is what he was driving as he left this world and into his next.

Ride on Bill.



