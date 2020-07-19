William E. Brown
William E. Brown, age 88 of Midland, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Story Point of Midland. The son of the late William A. and Mabel A. (Allison) Brown, he was born on April 4, 1932 in Salineville, Ohio where he was raised and educated. He served his country honorably with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Bill received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Ohio State University and his Master's Degree from Central Michigan University.
On June 5, 1955, he married the former Gwenlyn Hartsook in Aurora, Colorado, and in 1961, they moved to Midland where Bill went to work for Dow Chemical Company. After 28 years of service, he retired in 1989 as Manager of Distribution. Together, he and Gwen enjoyed Square Dancing, Camping, Traveling, and spending time with their family and close friends. He was also an avid reader. Bill was strong in his faith and was a member of First Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Gwenlyn Brown; children, Lori (Bernie) Schimke of Grand Rapids, Stephanie (Jeff) Bonekamp of Midland, Amy (Kate Easter) Brown of Saginaw; grandchildren, Tiffany (Nathan) Amstutz, Jason (Emily) Schimke , Rebekah Bonekamp, Kelly Bonekamp, and Taylor Harris; great grandchildren, Cadence, Elijah, Kendall, Johann, Samuel, Levi, Carter; and sister Marlene Wright.
Visitation will take place at the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to the current restrictions, all visitors who are medically able must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. There may be a wait to enter the funeral home as restrictions limit the number that can be in attendance at any given time. Memorial contributions may be offered to the First Church of Christ, 1610 E. Broadway St. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 or to Rock Lake Christian Assembly, 7389 Vestaburg Rd. Vestaburg, MI 48891. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
