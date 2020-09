William E. BrownWilliam E. Brown, 88, of Midland, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Story Point of Midland.Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Midland City Cemetery, 3017 Orchard Dr. Midland, MI 48640. Please use the entrance with the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home sign and drive straight back. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.